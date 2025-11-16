The weekly cabinet meeting convened on Sunday under a tense atmosphere as ministers debated the establishment of a national investigation committee to review the failures surrounding the October 7th massacre.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir insisted that any investigative body formed must also examine the conduct and responsibility of the state Attorney General, as part of a comprehensive review of all parties involved in the decision-making process ahead of the attack.

During the discussion, Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs turned to Minister Orit Struck and remarked that “in the end there will be a committee, and we need to think about how to approach it.” Struck responded that she supports forming an investigative body. Minister Gideon Sa’ar echoed her position, stressing that “the composition should exclude the political echelon, in order to create a model that earns public trust.”

Ben-Gvir reiterated his demand that legal officials also be included in the review. “Those being investigated should not become the investigators,” he said.

He noted that, in cabinet deliberations prior to the attack, both the head of the Shin Bet and the head of Military Intelligence maintained that Hamas was deterred, while the Attorney General opposed approving changes to terrorists’ detention conditions. “She must also be investigated. No one should be immune,” he stated.

Education Minister Yoav Kish added that the committee established must secure broad public support.