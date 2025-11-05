Supreme Court Vice President Justice Noam Sohlberg on Wednesday ordered Attorney General Gali Baharav‑Miara to respond by Thursday at 12:00 PM to a petition demanding she recuse herself from any involvement in the investigation into the leaked video in the Sde Teiman affair, citing a severe potential conflict of interest.

The petition was filed by MK Avichay Buaron (Likud) and the Lavi organization, through attorney Itzik Bam, and demands that Baharav‑Miara herself be removed from managing processes related to the investigation. According to the petition, Baharav-Miara may have been involved in the case and its handling, and is therefore unfit to lead the investigation.

On Tuesday, Buaron and Lavi filed an official complaint with the Police Commissioner, demanding that a criminal investigation be opened against Baharav-Miara to examine her potential role in the case.

In his statement Buaron said: “The Supreme Court is issuing another yellow card to the AG. Gali Baharav‑Miara managed, and was (allegedly) involved in, all the cover‑up maneuvers over the past year, whether she knew of them in real time or not. There is evidence in responses submitted to the Supreme Court and even in the summary of a meeting between the deputy MAG and the Defense Minister.”

He added: “It is unthinkable that the person who should be investigated should herself manage the investigation. The AG is suspected of obstruction of justice, abuse of office, fraud and breach of trust. She must announce that she is withdrawing from involvement; if she does not, the court will do it.”

According to Buaron, Baharav‑Miara “bears direct and full responsibility for this rich tapestry of crimes. The AG Miara who covered up and continues to cover this scandal is tainted to the neck with conflicts of interest. Baharav‑Miara must begin to provide explanations to the public or, alternatively, do the honor and recuse herself until the investigation in which she is implicated is clarified.”