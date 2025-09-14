IDF troops continue intensive operations against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, under the guidance of Military Intelligence (AMAN) and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

Over the past 24 hours, brigade and division forces operated at multiple locations across the Strip, destroying terror infrastructure and neutralizing terrorists.

In the Jabalia area and the outskirts of Gaza City, combat teams from the Givati Brigade, operating under the 162nd Division, eliminated more than ten terrorists and destroyed terror infrastructure. At the same time, the 215th Fire Brigade destroyed weapons depots while eliminating additional Hamas terrorists.

On the outskirts of the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, the combat team of the 401st Brigade identified approximately ten Hamas terrorists using the brigade’s fire system. In a rapid encirclement, the terrorists were eliminated by the soldiers operating in the area.

In northern Gaza, the 990th Fire Brigade under the 99th Division eliminated terrorists and destroyed anti-tank firing positions used against IDF forces. Troops from the 11th Brigade and the Northern Brigade struck several military buildings that served as Hamas observation posts targeting IDF forces.

In southern Gaza, combat teams from the 6th Brigade struck Hamas infrastructure, destroying observation equipment while simultaneously eliminating terrorists operating in the area.