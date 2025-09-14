Samaria Council Chairman Yossi Dagan officially announced on Sunday morning that the Samaria Regional Council will commemorate Charlie Kirk, the conservative writer, media personality and great lover of Israel, who was murdered at a student conference at the University of Utah in the US.

In the near future, the Samaria Regional Council, in coordination with Charlie Kirk's friends and the Friends of Samaria in the US, will announce the location and schedule for the official commemoration.

Dagan paid tribute to Charlie Kirk, who was known for his love of Israel in general and Judea and Samaria in particular, and revealed that Kirk was supposed to hold a joint support event with him in the coming months. In his remarks, Dagan emphasized Kirk's love for Judea and Samaria, in particular, and Israel at large.

"The heinous murder of Charlie Kirk is devastating news and a profound loss. Charlie was a great lover of Israel, and a true partner in the Judea and Samaria enterprise. In the near future, we were planning to hold a joint support event together.

He dedicated his life to realizing the belief in goodness and promoting positive values ​​among young people, a life that was cruelly cut short by the enemies of freedom who carry the lie in the name of liberalism. Kirk supported Israel and Judea and Samaria. He said: 'Judea and Samaria is the legal homeland of the Jews' and strongly opposed the establishment of a 'Palestinian state.' In one of the debates he held, he said that Christians have a 'special duty' to respect Jews.

His clear and distinct voice will be missed by the US, Israel, and the entire world. I have no doubt that he would have welcomed - wholeheartedly - the declaration of full sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and would have certainly worked to strengthen support for it. "His criminal murder is a great loss to the US, to the State of Israel - and to the entire free world that fights for its values. The free world will continue on Kirk’s path," Dagan promised.