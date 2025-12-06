ארה"ב נגד ריבונות? מקורב לטראמפ תוקף את סגן הנשיא מועצת בנימין

At an official event held Friday afternoon at the site of Ancient Shiloh, Evangelical leader and former adviser to US President Donald Trump Dr. Mike Evans slammed US Vice President JD Vance's statements on Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

Speaking at the event, which was hosted by Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz and brought 1,000 Evangelical leaders to the Binyamin area, Dr. Evans said, "You said something, Mr. Vice President, that is not accurate. You said, 'The policy of the Trump administration is that the West Bank will not be annexed by Israel. That will continue to be our policy.'"

"Mr. Vice President- we love you. We love you and we love America. But there's something you have to understand. The policy of the G-d who birthed America and the policy of the God who gave these people this land is, in fact that Judea and Samaria is Bible land."

He continued, "Eighty percent of the Bible stories come out of Judea and Samaria, Mr. Vice President. And here in Shiloh was the spot. This was the capital of Israel. This is where the Samuel was and the Tabernacle was. It was all right here."

"We're grateful that America is getting the illegals out of America. We're supporting that. But don't pressure Israel to give illegal, radical, Islam, Jew haters: Judea and Samaria."