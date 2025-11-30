Last night (Saturday night), the Binyamin police station in the Judea and Samaria District received a report of the poisoning of a goat in the grazing area of Metzudat David Farm, located near the community of Malakhi HaShalom in Binyamin.

The farm was established in memory of David Libby, who was killed by an explosive device in the Gaza Strip.

In response to the report, police forces were dispatched to the grazing area situated between the farm and the nearby village of al-Mughayir. Officers found a pita bread containing toxic material that was apparently used to carry out the poisoning. A day earlier, four Palestinians had been filmed fleeing the area where the poisoning occurred, via cameras installed on-site.

Following searches, technological measures and intelligence work, police forces arrested four suspects-residents of al-Mughayir-within less than 24 hours of the incident.

The Judea and Samaria District Police stated: “We view very gravely any attempts by Palestinians to harm the grazing areas of farms in Judea and Samaria by killing sheep and goats. Anyone who violates the law and harms farms that protect our homeland’s land will quickly find themselves facing the rule of law.”

Associates of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said: “Minister Ben Gvir’s policy is zero tolerance toward Palestinian Authority residents who carry out a new kind of terror and attempt in every way to harm the settlements.” They added that “Minister Ben Gvir stands behind Judea and Samaria District Commander Moshe Pinchi, who constantly works for the security of the residents.”