US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on Saturday that the US relationship with Israel is “very strong” ahead of his visit to Jerusalem , emphasizing President Trump’s desire to see a swift end to the conflict and the immediate release of all 48 hostages, both living and deceased.

Speaking to reporters before the trip, Secretary Rubio conveyed the President’s priorities: "The President wants this conflict to end. He wants all the hostages out, all 48 of them, living and deceased.”

On the Israeli strike which targeted Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar, Rubio said, “Obviously, we’re concerned that events last week, [Trump] didn’t like the way it went down. He’s expressed that publicly. There’s concern that perhaps that could—we’ll talk about what impact it’s going to have on efforts to get all the hostages back, get rid of Hamas, end this war. That’s the President’s priority.”

While he wouldn’t call the US position “leverage,” Rubio acknowledged the US has “influence” due to their long-standing partnership. He reiterated the President’s desire for the return of all hostages “at once” rather than in a piecemeal fashion.

Regarding an Israeli offensive into Gaza City, Secretary Rubio declined to comment publicly on specifics, stating his visit will focus on what comes next. “The President wants this to be finished with, and ‘finished with’ meaning 48 hostages released all at once, Hamas no longer a threat so we can move on to the next phase, which is how do you rebuild Gaza, how do you provide security, how do you make sure Hamas or anything like it never comes back again. That’s the President’s priority.” He added that discussions would include how last week’s events with Qatar impact these goals.

Rubio also addressed a recent Israeli move to recognize new communities in Judea and Samaria, describing it as a “counterreaction” to efforts by some European countries and Canada to recognize a Palestinian state.

“We warned a lot of these countries around the world that that’s what would happen, or what we thought might happen, if they went ahead with this,” he stated.

Rubio also commented on his trip to Israel in a post on X, writing, “On my way to Jerusalem. My focus will be on securing the return of hostages, finding ways to make sure humanitarian aid reaches civilians, and addressing the threat posed by Hamas.”

“Hamas cannot continue to exist if peace in the region is the goal,” he stressed.