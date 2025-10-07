As negotiations progress and the world marks two years since October 7th, survivors of captivity and family members of hostages gathered in Washington, D.C. to commemorate the anniversary of the massacre today (Tuesday). The events included a cabinet meeting with sixteen cabinet members and senior White House officials, followed by a VIP vigil attended by dignitaries from the White House, ambassadors, and faith leaders, honoring the victims and hostages of October 7th.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated: “You have all inspired us. President Trump is committed to putting this tragedy to an end. Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will head to the region shortly to help bring this matter to a close. I am confident and hopeful that the next time we gather here, it will be to remember that tragic day — with all 48 hostages home.”

Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick stated: “Almost all Cabinet members gathered here today to support the urgent call of President Trump, survivors and hostages’ families to release all the hostages now. We are in critical days and we trust Ambassador Wittkoff and the team in Egypt to finalize this agreement for a better future in the Middle East.”

Captivity survivor Noa Argamani said: “I am especially grateful to President Trump for his support and commitment to the hostage deal since the day he was elected. I miss Avinatan more with every passing day. I hold onto hope, every single day, that this nightmare will end soon, and we’ll finally get to live the life we’ve dreamed of.”

Captivity survivor Doron Steinbrecher said: “When the first deal collapsed, I was told I was going home. I believed it. For a moment, I felt hope. But then the sounds of war returned, and I knew it was over. The despair was crushing. After 471 days, I walked out of Gaza. But even now, I cannot truly move on. For us, there is no ‘after.’ The trauma follows you. It lives in your body. And as long as others remain in Gaza, a part of me remains there too. I cannot fully begin to heal while they are still suffering.”

Arbel Yehoud, captivity survivor and partner of Ariel Cunio, stated: “I will forever be grateful to President Trump for saving my life and getting me home to my family, to my loved ones. Only because of your courage and determination, Mr. President, I stand here today. And I dare to ask, please, bring back my Ariel, his brother David, and all the remaining hostages. They must come home. Now.”

Lishay Miran-Lavi, survivor of the 10.7 attack and wife of Omri Miran, said: “I came because it’s not over until it’s over - until every one of them is released from Hamas’s tunnels. Until Omri and the 47 others are home. This deal ensures that every hostage will be released within the first 72 hours. Israel has already agreed. Hamas claims it has too. Now it is time to act. No more politics. No more excuses. No more delays.”

Captivity survivor Keith Siegel said: “On October 7th, 251 innocent people were kidnapped to Gaza. 42 were killed and murdered in captivity. In the past 2 years, through diplomacy and negotiations, 140 hostages have been brought back. I am here, standing in front of you today as a result of a life saving agreement. That agreement was secured through leaders who made it a priority.”

Liran Berman, brother of Gali and Ziv Berman, said: “President Trump, please, don’t stop now. You’ve brought us this far. Finish what you started, what we know and trust you can. Bring my brothers home. Bring all of the hostages home. Let this be the moment the world finally acts with courage and compassion. For those still alive who are waiting to be freed, and for those who must be given the dignity of a proper burial.”