Sky News Arabia reported early Sunday morning that IDF troops raided several villages in the Daraa province in Syria.

According to local media outlets, 18 military vehicles entered the villages of Sisyon and Jamla.

The reports claimed that the Israeli troops conducted searches aimed at locating weapons.

Israel is not commenting on the reports at this time.

This past Monday, Syrian state media reported an Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of Homs, in the western part of the country.

The reports indicated that the attack targeted several ammunition and missile warehouses in Syrian regime military bases. A Syrian air defense base was also reportedly struck.

Subsequent reports and footage claimed that Israel conducted airstrikes near Latakia, with reports of explosions near the port city.

In late August, a Syrian military source claimed that IDF forces had been deployed at a military base in Al-Kiswah, south of Damascus.

According to the source, dozens of soldiers were present at the site with equipment used for conducting searches. The force reportedly remained at the base for over two hours before departing in the same manner they arrived.

At the same time, reports surfaced of Israeli airstrikes in the Al-Kiswah area.

In response, the IDF stated that it "does not comment on foreign reports."

Later, however, Defense Minister Israel Katz wrote on X, "Our forces are operating on all fronts, day and night, for Israel's security."