A Syrian military source told Al Jazeera on Wednesday evening that IDF forces had been deployed at a military base in Al-Kiswah, south of Damascus.

According to the source, dozens of soldiers were present at the site with equipment used for conducting searches. The force reportedly remained at the base for over two hours before departing in the same manner they arrived.

At the same time, reports surfaced of Israeli airstrikes in the Al-Kiswah area.

In response, the IDF stated that it "does not comment on foreign reports."

The reports come a day after six Syrian soldiers were killed in alleged Israeli drone strikes in the same area.

Israel did not comment on that report.

On Sunday, the IDF revealed that soldiers from the 474th (Golan) Brigade under the command of the 210th Division conducted several raids last week to locate weapons and apprehend and interrogate suspects in southern Syria.

While searching various locations simultaneously, the forces located weapons' storehouses containing rocket-propelled grenades, explosive devices, Kalashnikov assault rifles, and a large amount of ammunition.

The forces, together with field interrogators from Unit 504, arrested the suspects following intelligence indications gathered over the past few weeks.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Israel Katz declared on Tuesday that the IDF will continue to hold Mount Hermon and maintain the necessary security zone to defend communities in the Golan Heights and Galilee.

Katz said the decision stems from the lessons of October 7 and the need to prepare for future threats on the northern front.

“We will not allow the Israel-Syria border to become a threat to our communities,” he stressed.