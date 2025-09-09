Syrian state media on Monday evening reported an Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of Homs, in the western part of the country.

The reports indicated that the attack targeted several ammunition and missile warehouses in Syrian regime military bases. A Syrian air defense base was also reportedly struck.

Israel has not commented on the reports so far.

In late August, a Syrian military source claimed that IDF forces had been deployed at a military base in Al-Kiswah, south of Damascus.

According to the source, dozens of soldiers were present at the site with equipment used for conducting searches. The force reportedly remained at the base for over two hours before departing in the same manner they arrived.

At the same time, reports surfaced of Israeli airstrikes in the Al-Kiswah area.

In response, the IDF stated that it "does not comment on foreign reports."

Later, however, Defense Minister Israel Katz wrote on X, "Our forces are operating on all fronts, day and night, for Israel's security."

The reports come a day after six Syrian soldiers were killed in alleged Israeli drone strikes in the same area.

Israel did not comment on that report.