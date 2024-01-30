Bruno Teixeira, a worker in Kay’s Local, a kosher supermarket in Golders Green, London, retold the dramatic moments when a man entered the store yesterday waving a knife.

The suspect arrived on the scene, swinging a knife and threatening the customers, while calling out antisemitic statements. The staff and passersby managed to chase him away, but he hid in a nearby apartment and changed his clothes, then left the apartment and was arrested by the police.

Teixeira, a supermarket worker, exclaimed that “nothing like this has ever happened here. I grabbed a broom, first to get the attacker to drop his knife.

He added that he does not feel “that what I did is heroic. It was just the most natural thing to do.”

Store owner, Evyatar Reitman, tried to push off the attacker using a shopping cart, “I could see the hatred in his eyes. He was looking for a battle.”

Reitman continued, “He asked where we stand on Israel and Palestine, looking for a reason to attack us. I told him that I don’t get involved in politics. I thought he was going to stab my son, but we managed to get him out of the shop.”

Reitman’s son, 18-year-old Yosef Chaim, used his krav maga skills that he had learned in school, to push the attacker to the ground.

Gabriel Abdullah, 34, was brought on Tuesday before the Willesden Green Magistrates’ Court, where he was charged with affray and possession of a bladed article in public place.

North-west London Chief Superintendent Sara Leach reported that “Yesterday's incident in Golders Green has understandably caused significant concern and left our Jewish communities shaken. I want to be clear, this matter is being treated as a hate crime and we are dedicating significant resources to the investigation.