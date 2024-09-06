A new direct bus route between Golders Green and Stamford Hill, two predominantly Jewish areas in London, has been launched with the aim of improving safety for Jewish Londoners. The route, currently in a one-year trial phase, will allow passengers to avoid changing buses at Finsbury Park, a transport hub where antisemitic incidents have occurred.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan told the Jewish Chronicle (JC) that the initiative responds to concerns about rising antisemitism, stating, "Jewish Londoners have felt scared to leave their homes. This direct bus link between these two significant communities means you can travel without needing to change and feel safer."

The launch follows reports of rising antisemitic attacks, including a violent assault in Finsbury Park on an Israeli man wearing a kippah. Advocates like Andrew Gilbert, vice president of the Board of Deputies, praised the route for addressing safety concerns, particularly for children. He emphasized, “In a period where our community is encountering unprecedented antisemitism, any measure that bolsters the confidence of Jewish individuals in using public transport is immensely valued."

The London Jewish Forum, which had been advocating for the route for over a decade, saw the trial initiated amid increased tensions following the October 7 attack on Israel. Amanda Bowman, co-chair of the forum, expressed her delight, saying, "It is a testament to when we all, as a community, work together, we can get things done."

Rabbi Dovid Lichtig, chair of the Interlink Foundation, which represents strictly orthodox Jews, welcomed the new route, noting it would make his commute between Hendon and Stamford Hill safer and faster.

Geoff Hobbs, Transport for London's director of Public Transport Service Planning, encouraged feedback during the trial, saying, "We hope the new route will help to increase the use of buses and reduce car use by improving travel options for people living in the area."