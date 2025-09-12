The weapon used in the murder of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk was a bolt-action rifle, a Mauser model manufactured during World War II.

The rifle was found in a wooded area near the shooting site on the University of Utah Valley campus shortly after the deadly shooting.

Robert Boles, head of the FBI Salt Lake City office, said the rifle was “very powerful” and likely fired a single shot from approximately 137 meters, hitting Kirk in the neck.

This distance is considered achievable even for an untrained shooter with basic optical sights and some practice.

Tom Chittum, former deputy head of the ATF, noted that the single-shot nature is consistent with a bolt-action rifle and that the .30-06 caliber, commonly used for deer hunting, typically comes with a five-round magazine. According to him, using such a rifle requires manually operating the bolt for each shot, unlike a semi-automatic weapon.

Three law enforcement officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that cartridges were found near the rifle, and a bullet that had been fired was located inside its chamber. The rifle was imported to the United States after World War II and is popular among shooting enthusiasts and snipers due to its high accuracy.

עמדת הירי מהגג - והאוהל שבו ישב ונרצח קירק, REUTERS/Cheney Orr

CNN reported that a screwdriver was found near the rifle, and investigators suspect the killer may have used it to disassemble and reassemble the weapon before using it.

Authorities said gunshots were clearly heard in cellphone footage from the event. The footage shows a person fleeing from the roof from which the shooting occurred. At the scene, investigators found handprints, an arm impression, and a shoe print. Officials said it is still unclear what position the shooter fired from, which could indicate his level of skill.

Early Friday morning, the FBI released new footage of the man suspected of assassinating right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. The video shows the suspect jumping off the roof from which he shot Kirk and fleeing the scene.

Earlier, the FBI released photos of the suspect and asked the public for help in identifying and locating him. The agency also offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the shooter.

Kirk’s death was confirmed after he was shot in front of cameras during an event at the University of Utah. He was 31 years old and left behind a wife and two children. Footage from the scene shows Kirk collapsing to the ground after being hit in the neck.

President Donald Trump, to whom Kirk was close, tweeted: “No one understood or reached the hearts of America’s youth better than Charlie; he was loved and admired by everyone.” Trump added, “Melania and I wish to extend our support to his wife Erika and his family. Charlie, we love you.” He also ordered all U.S. flags to be lowered to half-staff until Sunday evening in honor of Kirk, whom he called “a true American patriot.”