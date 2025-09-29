The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has included Turning Point USA (TPUSA) in its "extremism and hate glossary," drawing sharp criticism from supporters and a wave of backlash across social media platforms.

The ADL, which describes its mission as combating antisemitism and securing justice and fair treatment for all, cited TPUSA’s alleged promotion of conspiracy theories, support for Christian nationalism, and attraction of racist elements as key reasons for its classification.

Founded in 2012 by Charlie Kirk, TPUSA is a right-wing student movement that, according to the ADL, has raised millions from conservative donors and played a significant role in Republican politics. The ADL notes TPUSA operates a “Professor Watchlist” to expose teachers with left-wing views and a “School Board Watchlist” targeting what it describes as anti-American and radical teachings, such as Critical Race Theory and gender ideology.

The ADL report accuses Kirk of promoting Christian nationalism and hosting events where known extremists have spoken. It also highlights his skepticism regarding the legitimacy of the 2020 US presidential election and his opposition to COVID-19 vaccines.

The listing provoked immediate response online, with technology entrepreneur Elon Musk calling the ADL a "hate group" in a series of posts on his X platform. Musk specifically condemned the organization's classification of TPUSA, describing the move as "deeply wrong."

Several political figures and commentators also weighed in, claiming the ADL's characterization misrepresented Christianity and conservative beliefs. Donald Trump Jr., the son of the US President, called the listing "disgraceful."

Critics pointed to the ADL's reference to "Christian Identity," a fringe ideology, arguing it had been misinterpreted as an attack on Christianity itself.

Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated earlier this month, was widely known for his vocal support for Israel and the Jewish community. In his public appearances and media platforms, Kirk consistently affirmed his pro-Israel stance.

In response to the criticism, ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt stated, "The idea that ADL is anti-Christian is offensive and wrong. Many of our staff members are Christian. Many of our supporters are Christian. We are blessed to work with many Christian brothers and sisters in the shared fight against antisemitism and all forms of hate."

"In contrast, the Christian Identity movement is an antisemitic, racist, and unambiguously poisonous ideology. Its values bear no resemblance to those of any mainstream Christian denomination."