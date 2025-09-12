The FBI on Thursday night published a new video of the suspected shooter of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

The suspect is seen jumping from the rooftop of a building after the shooting.

Earlier, the Utah Department of Public Safety on Thursday published additional photos of the suspect in the shooting.

The photos were posted to the official X account of the Department, with the public urged to contact the FBI with any tips.

Earlier on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the rifle used in Kirk’s murder had ammunition engraved with messages related to pro-transgender issues and “anti-fascist” ideology. Investigators are examining the significance of these findings and the background of the suspect.

The FBI stated that it has clear images of the shooter, who is estimated to be a college-aged individual.

Authorities also reported that a high-powered weapon was found in the wooded area to which the shooter fled, bearing fingerprints that are now being analyzed.

Videos of Wednesday’s shooting show a bullet striking Kirk’s neck, followed by blood, as he collapses while still holding a microphone. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and taken to surgery. About two hours later, President Donald Trump announced to the nation that Kirk had succumbed to his injuries.