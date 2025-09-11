New details are emerging tonight (Thursday) regarding the investigation into the murder of Charlie Kirk, the pro-Israel right-wing activist who was shot dead yesterday in the United States.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the rifle used in the murder had ammunition engraved with messages related to pro-transgender issues and 'anti-fascist' ideology. Investigators are examining the significance of these findings and the background of the suspect.

The FBI stated that it has clear images of the shooter, who is estimated to be a college-aged individual.

Authorities also reported that in the wooded area to which the shooter fled, a high-powered weapon was found, bearing fingerprints that are now being analyzed.

US President Donald Trump said he would award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously. Last night, he also ordered that all US flags in the country be lowered to half-staff until Sunday evening.

Kirk was murdered in cold blood last night during an event at a university in the state of Utah. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

Videos of the shooting show a bullet striking his neck, followed by blood, as he collapses while still holding a microphone. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and taken to surgery. About two hours later, Trump announced to the nation that Kirk had succumbed to his injuries.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on social media: “Charlie Kirk was murdered for speaking the truth and defending liberty. A friend of Israel with a lion’s heart, who fought lies on behalf of Jews and Christians.” He added: “I spoke with him just two weeks ago and invited him to Israel. Unfortunately, that visit will not happen. We lost an incredible person. His boundless pride in America and his steadfast belief in freedom of speech will have a long-term impact. Rest in peace, Charlie Kirk.”