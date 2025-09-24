IDF forces discovered an improvised rocket yesterday (Tuesday) in an open area in Tulkarm. Border Police bomb disposal experts from Judea and Samaria were dispatched to neutralize the device.

The IDF reported that the rocket, found without a motor, was examined by the Border Police bomb squad. It remains unclear whether the rocket had been launched or left in place for an extended period.

According to IDF sources, the rocket was homemade and discovered without a propulsion system. While it is believed to have been at the location for some time, it cannot currently be determined if it was ever fired.

In recent months, there have been several attempts by militants to develop rocket-launching capabilities from Judea and Samaria. Last week, a lab near Ramallah containing dozens of improvised rockets was destroyed. Additionally, in May-July 2023, an attempted rocket launch from northern Samaria, in the areas of Ram-On and Shaked, was foiled.

Galit Shaul, head of the Emek Hefer Regional Council, stated: “The discovery of the rocket in Tulkarm—following previous rockets found near Ramallah—represents a serious escalation. The danger to our communities, as well as to central Israel, is clear and immediate. We demand significant reinforcement of forces in Judea and Samaria, proactive intelligence gathering, preventive operations, and deployment of defensive measures. We cannot wait—we must neutralize this threat quickly and decisively.”