Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approached the Advisory Committee for Senior Appointments, requesting to approve the appointment of Major General (res.) David Zini as the head of the Shin Bet (ISA) security service.

In his letter to the committee, which is headed by retired Supreme Court President Asher Grunis, Netanyahu noted that the current head's term will end on September 21, and given the severe security challenges, it is of urgent importance to fill the position promptly.

He added, "Major General Zini, a veteran fighter and commander in the IDF, has served, among other roles, as the commander of Battalion 51 in the Golani Brigade, commander of the Sayeret Egoz unit, commander of the Alexandroni Brigade, operations officer for the Central Command, commander of Division 340, commander of the National Ground Training Center, and commander of the Training and Instruction Command."

Netanyahu also noted that he offered Zini the role last May, after previously interviewing him for the position of military secretary.

According to Netanyahu, "His critical thinking, willingness to innovate, ability to adapt the system to a changing reality, and extensive experience in force development and operations make him the most suitable candidate."