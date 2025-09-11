Troops of the IDF's 36th Division have completed their operational activity in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip and are now preparing for their next missions.

Over the past several months, the division’s troops, including those from the Golani, 188th, and 900th brigades, worked to strengthen operational control in the area and to establish the “Magen Oz” corridor, a strategic route crossing Khan Yunis from west to east.

The 282nd Brigade provided close fire support to the ground operating troops through aerial and artillery strikes that led to the elimination of hundreds of terrorists, among them terrorists who infiltrated Israel and took part in the brutal massacre of October 7th.

As part of the activity, in cooperation with Yahalom Unit troops, dozens of kilometers of underground tunnel routes were dismantled, including routes with Hamas’ underground living quarters.

In addition, hundreds of military infrastructures used by the enemy for terror purposes were dismantled, including stockpiles of weapons belonging to the terrorist organizations operating in the Strip.

The 36th Division’s troops will continue to operate in every arena and on every mission required in order to protect the civilians of the State of Israel.