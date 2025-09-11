Senior Hamas official abroad Mohammad Nazzal responded to the talk of renewing negotiations for a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal between the terror group and Israel.

In a conversation with Al Jazeera, Nazzal claimed that the talks are "not relevant" following Israel's strike on Hamas officials in Doha, Qatar.

According to Nazzal, the meeting, which had been held in Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya's office, was one of "Palestinian resistance" and discussed a new US initiative. However, in Nazzal's opinion, the talks about renewing negotiations are "an entertaining discourse."

"What would have happened if the attempted elimination had succeeded?" he asked. "Which delegation does [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu want to hold negotiations with?"

At this point, Nazzal said, it is "crucial" to consult with other Palestinian Arab groups, as well as with brokers such as Qatar and Egypt, and focus on the consequences of the eliminations.