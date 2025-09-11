The Al-Araby Al-Jadeed newspaper reports that Palestinian Authority security forces have arrested businessman Samir Khalila in Ramallah. His name was recently mentioned as a candidate for the role of "Governor of the Gaza Strip," part of plans for the "post-war" phase in Gaza.

In an interview with Sky News about a month ago, Khalila confirmed that he had agreed to serve as governor, but emphasized that his acceptance was contingent on the approval of the Palestinian Authority and donor countries. He explained that his candidacy was based on his independence and extensive administrative experience in senior roles within the Palestinian Authority.

Khalila also noted that he had held in-depth consultations on the matter with Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas, cabinet leader Mohammad Mustafa, and other key officials.

In response, a representative of the PA chairmanship accused Khalila of engaging in "shameful behavior" and deviating from the official stance of the PLO and the Palestinian Authority, which opposes any separation between Judea and Samaria and the Gaza Strip.

"The Palestinian Presidency condemns Samir Khalila’s statements and demands that he cease spreading false claims and attempting to conceal his disgraceful position," the official statement read.

The statement further asserted that the Gaza Strip is an inseparable part of the “Palestinian state”, and its governance falls exclusively under the responsibility of the Palestinian Authority and the PA government.