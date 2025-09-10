Defense Minister Israel Katz on Thursday responded to the "Summit of Fire" operation in Qatar, which aimed to eliminate senior Hamas leaders.

Sending a clear and firm message to the terror group, Katz said, "Israel's security policy is clear - Israel's long arm will act against its enemies in every location. There is no place where they can hide."

Referring to the October 7 massacre, he added, "Anyone who was involved in the October 7 massacre will face full accountability. Anyone who carries out terrorism against Israel will be harmed."

Katz also warned that if Hamas does not accept Israel's conditions for ending the war - the release of all hostages and complete disarmament - "they will be destroyed, and Gaza will be devastated."

Meanwhile, Galei Tzahal reported Wednesday morning that since late Tuesday night, several sources within the security establishment have cast doubt on the results of the attack in Qatar.

Two security officials stated, "It doesn’t look good, we are not optimistic."

The statements follow an earlier, more optimistic assessment regarding the strike yesterday evening. According to the report, "The situation is far from certain, and caution should be exercised in drawing conclusions, but as of this morning, there is a certain level of pessimism in Israel regarding the results of the attack." The report mentioned that those present at the meeting in Doha included Khalil al-Hayya, Muhammad Darwish, Zaher Jabarin, Ghazi Hamad, and Izzat al-Rishq.

The Wall Street Journal claimed that the missiles launched by Israeli Air Force planes were fired outside Qatar's airspace, similar to previous strikes in the Middle East, including in Iran. It was further claimed that the planes did not need to fly over the UAE or Saudi Arabia to reach their target.

Meanwhile, Israel's Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter told Fox News on Wednesday morning that Israel that Israel will continue to target Hamas, hinting that another strike in Doha has not been not ruled out. "If we didn’t get them this time, we will get them next time," he said.