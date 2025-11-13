Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that the proposal to close Galei Tzahal (IDF Radio) will be brought to the cabinet for approval in the coming weeks, emphasizing that the decision is final. "Soldiers should serve in the IDF, not in a broadcasting station. I’ve carefully considered all aspects of this issue, and after making my decision, there is no turning back," he said.

Katz clarified his intention to carry out his decision to close the military radio station, with broadcasts set to end by March 1, 2026. "Yesterday, I announced my decision to close Galei Tzahal," Gantz wrote. "The decision will be brought to the government for approval in the coming weeks, in accordance with the usual procedure."

According to Katz, the decision is legally supported. "We have legal backing based on opinions that were given in the past, including from the former legal advisor to the government."

He also noted that "after the decision is made, the implementation team will work to ensure the station’s broadcasts cease by March 1, 2026."

Katz criticized those who oppose the decision, stating: "It's astonishing how people who have firmly advocated for the closure of Galei Tzahal during their terms as Chiefs of Staff, senior officials in the IDF, or as Defense Ministers now change their stance and oppose it for political reasons, offering various excuses."

He asserted: "There is no place for a civilian broadcasting station in the IDF - this does not exist in any democratic country in the world. Galei Tzahal does not serve as a platform for soldiers, and it broadcasts political and divisive content that does not align with IDF values."

"Soldiers should serve in the IDF, not in a broadcasting station," Gantz added.

In conclusion, the Defense Minister firmly stated: "I’ve carefully considered every aspect of the issue, and once I made my decision, there’s no turning back. All the targeted attacks against me from politicians and interest groups, and the attempt to politicize the decision with narrow political motives, will not help and will not change my decision."