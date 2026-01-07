Senator Lindsey Graham spoke with Fox News recently about the ongoing protests in Iran.

"They need to get rid of this Nazi regime. To the people of Iran - help is on the way," Graham pledged.

He also reviewed a recent gift he had presented to President Trump - a hat reading 'Make Iran Great Again'. “Trump is not Barack Obama. He’s not turning his back on the people of Iran who are demanding that their oppression end," Graham explained.

"To the ayatollah and his thugs, if you keep killing your people in defiance of President Trump, you’re gonna wake up dead. Iran is on the verge of falling."