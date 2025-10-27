US Senator Lindsey Graham expressed deep concern over President Donald Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan, warning that it may unintentionally empower Hamas rather than neutralize the terror group.

In a social media post published Sunday, Graham said he fully agrees with King Abdullah of Jordan's analysis of the current security proposal for Gaza, calling the idea of an international force tasked with disarming Hamas "unrealistic."

"To expect an international force to go to war with Hamas to require their disarmament is unrealistic. To expect Hamas to disarm without the threat of confrontation is unrealistic," Graham wrote.

Citing the Jordanian monarch's remarks to BBC Panorama, the senator said he believes Hamas is consolidating its control over Gaza, not moving toward peace. “It is my growing belief that Hamas is not going to disarm but instead is in the process of consolidating power in Gaza by attacking those who would oppose them."

"Under the current approach, every day that goes by allows Hamas to get stronger and more lethal," he added. "The world needs to understand that Israel cannot tolerate this outcome. If Israel feels it needs to re-engage in Gaza to finish Hamas off, they have my full support."

King Abdullah, speaking to the BBC, questioned the mandate of any international security presence under the Trump proposal. "If it's peace enforcing, nobody will want to touch that," he said. Jordan and Egypt, he added, are willing to train Palestinian police, but warned that deploying foreign forces in Gaza for active combat would be unacceptable to most countries.

President Trump's 20-point plan calls for Hamas to disarm and relinquish political control in Gaza. It also envisions a multinational stabilization force to train and assist Palestinian police, with coordination from Egypt and Jordan.

Hamas has not disarmed and is reportedly expanding its armed capabilities. Israeli forces have conducted multiple airstrikes targeting Hamas operatives, while other Palestinian terror groups continue to engage Israeli forces in parts of Gaza.