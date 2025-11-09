US Senator Lindsey Graham stated that peace in the Middle East is not possible as long as Hamas remains armed, linking any reconstruction efforts in Gaza directly to the disarmament of the group.

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, Senator Graham said there is no sign that Hamas is willing to relinquish its military capabilities. "I hope Hamas will disarm, but I see no effort in that direction. On the contrary, they seem focused on regaining strength and rearming," he said.

Graham added that, sooner or later, Hamas must be disarmed, and if the group does not do so voluntarily, Israel will likely take that responsibility. He noted the absence of any Arab forces willing to enter Gaza to disarm Hamas by force, emphasizing that only Israel is capable of executing such an operation. "We can support Israel in disarming Hamas, but Israel will be the one on the ground," he stated.

He further remarked that the beginning of Gaza and Judea and Samaria's reconstruction, and a return to normalization, depends on Hamas giving up its power. "As long as Hamas holds power, there will be no peace in the Middle East," he said.

Turning to Lebanon, Graham said the Shiite community is divided, with nearly half supporting the idea that heavy weapons should be solely under the Lebanese Army's control. However, a faction within Hezbollah insists on retaining its arms, a stance he said hinders Lebanon's full potential. "Israel will not accept a fully armed Hezbollah. My advice to my Lebanese friends is to disarm Hezbollah, which could open the door to discussing border security with Israel and integrating Lebanon into the region," he added.

Regarding regional normalization, Graham predicted that more countries would join the Abraham Accords and expected Saudi Arabia to do so in the coming year. He urged Lebanon to prepare itself to be part of that shift.

On Syria, the senator expressed openness to easing sanctions but stressed the need to retain the ability to reimpose them quickly if necessary. "They must do the right things, like protecting religious minorities and controlling the Lebanon-Syria border," he said. Graham concluded by affirming that his focus remains on isolating and disarming Hezbollah while cautiously supporting Syria's new government.