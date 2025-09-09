The Hamas terrorist organization released an official statement accusing Israel of attempting to assassinate the organization's negotiating delegation in the Qatari capital, Doha, in an airstrike on the organization's leadership in Qatar.

According to Hamas, this was a "blatant provocation" that harms Qatar's sovereignty and disrupts the joint mediation efforts of Qatar and Egypt. It is important to note that Hamas also denied the assassination of Muhammad Deif in the Gaza Strip at that time of his elimination and only acknowledged that Deif was killed months later.

According to the Hamas statement, the assassination attempt failed, and all senior members of the delegation survived, but five operatives were killed in the attack. Among the deceased were Jihad Labad, the head of Khalil al-Hayya's office, and Maam al-Hayya, Khalil's son. Additionally, three security escorts were killed: Abdullah Abdelwahid, Mo'men Hassouna, and Ahmed al-Mamlouk.

Hamas also stated that among the Hamas members, a Qatari security official, Badr Saad Mohammed al-Hamidi, who worked under Qatar's Ministry of the Interior, was also killed.

In its statement, Hamas argued that "this action once again proves the 'criminal nature of the occupation' and its willingness to sabotage any opportunity for a ceasefire agreement and prisoner exchanges."