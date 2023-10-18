The defense establishment promised to get revenge on all those involved with the 10/7 massacre in southern Israel. 1,500 terrorists infiltrated Israel, and the majority of them were eliminated.

Five leaders of the murderous Hamas terrorist organization are left in the IDF's crosshairs:

Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip and the founder of the organization's armed wing. Sinwar is considered the architect of the terror attack against Israel, and in his speeches during the past two years, he has hinted at Hamas pushing to change the rules of the game, above working to remove the naval blockade on the Gaza Strip and to force Israel to release security prisoners.

Sinwar's home in Kahn Yunis was struck by the IAF this week. In 2011, Sinwar, who was considered the most senior security prisoner, was released from Israeli prison as part of the prisoner swap for POW Gilad Shalit. Before his release, he was asked by the Shin Bet to sign that he would not return to terrorism, but he refused.

Mohammed Deif, the supreme commander of the al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas's military wing, is on the top of Israel's most wanted list. Over the years, Israel attempted to assassinate him multiple times. On June 12th, 2006, Deif was severely wounded in an IAF airstrike on the house in which he was residing, and as a result, he lost his arms and legs, and he is wheelchair bound.

Despite his physical condition, Deif continues to lead the military wing and is considered the supreme authority of the organization. From time to time, Hamas sends voice messages from Deif as a way to encourage and enlist the masses to the armed struggle against Israel.

Ismael Haniyeh is the head of Hamas's diplomatic office, making him the supreme leader of the organization. Haniyeh, who served in the past as the bureau chief for Hamas founder Shiekh Ahmad Yassin, climbed to a position of power and leadership following the elimination of previous Hamas leaders and the temporary resignation of Khaled Mash'al from the leadership. In recent years, Haniyeh has resided in Qatar, and from there, he manages the organization, including its strategy against Israel and its funding.

Khaled Mash'al is the head of the "Hamas Movement Outside Palestine". He is responsible for the international wing's activities, including the enlistment of the Muslim and Arab population for the struggle and the enlistment of popular and monetary support for the organization's activities.

Last week, Mash'al instructed Muslim and Arab community leaders in the West to demonstrate support for the Gaza Strip, and his call was answered in many cities in the West. In 1997, the Mossad attempted to assassinate Mash'al using poison that was sprayed at him in Amman, Jordan. The Mossad agents who were sent were caught by local police after the act, and due to the diplomatic incident and pressure from King Hussein, Israel gave the Jordanians the antidote for the poison, and Mash'al's life was saved. In addition, Israel released Sheikh Ahmad Yassin from prison in return for the release of the Mossad agents.

Salah al-Arouri is the deputy leader of Hamas and is in charge of the military branch's operations. While he led his headquarters in Turkey, al-Arouri was responsible for a long list of terror attacks in Judea and Samaria, including the 2014 kidnapping and murder of three Israeli teens, Naftali Frankel, Gil-Ad Sha'ar, and Eyal Yifrach.

Under his direct leadership, the al-Qassam Brigades established a large terror infrastructure in Judea and Samaria, first in the Jenin area and after that in Shechem (Nablus), Tul Karem, and additional cities in the region. As part of this, an emphasis was put on the al-Qassam engineering unit, which manufactures strong explosives that are meant to harm IDF armed vehicles, rockets in the Jenin region, and shooting at Jewish communities along the seamline.

Today, al-Arouri resides in Lebanon, where he continues to direct acts of terror in cooperation and coordination with Hezbollah. In an interview with Hezbollah's television channel, al-Arouri presented an attack plan that Hamas built as part of "the union of fighting fronts," which, according to him, is meant to change the strategic reality and force into an unconditional retreat and release all security prisoners. According to him, in an all-out war, a naval blockade will be put on Israel, and the power, communications, and water infrastructure will be hit.

Ayman Nofel, who was considered one of Mohammed Deif's closet confidants, was eliminated yesterday in al-Buriej. He was the commander of the Hamas's central camps brigade. The IDF announced that Nofel directed Hamas's rocket targets and, in the past, dealt with the manufacturing and development of arms, participated in the planning and execution of many terror attacks, and participated in the planning of Gilad Shalit's capture.

Nofel was involved in the massacres during the surprise attack, including the one at the music festival in Re'im, Be'eri, Kfar Aza, Netiv Ha'asara, Nir Oz, Holit, Nir Yitzhak, and others.