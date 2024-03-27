Khaled Mashal, the leader of Hamas abroad, says that the organization "will only release prisoners (hostages) when we achieve our goals and we aggressively lead the negotiation process in a proper diplomatic maneuver."

In an address at an event in Jordan, Mashal stated that "in the negotiations, we insist on the end of the aggression, a withdrawal from Gaza, the return of displaced civilians to the northern Gaza Strip, the distribution of humanitarian aid, shelter, the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, and the end of the siege."

He noted that the fighting forces are in good condition despite the difficult fighting and continue to fight the IDF while at the same time escalating attacks in Jerusalem and in Judea and Samaria.

"This is a historic campaign. Yes, the balance of power is not in our favor, but Allah is with us, and after him our Islamic Ummah and the right and justice of the (Palestinian) issue," Mashal stated.

Mashal added: "This campaign revealed Israel's ugly face on the world stage. The international arena and the world's public opinion have not changed as they have as a result of this war. We want the millions who go out to the streets for Palestine to become permanent, and that demands organization, encouragement, and management."