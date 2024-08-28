Khaled Mashal, the Hamas' leader abroad, is calling on Arabs who reside in Judea and Samaria to return to suicide attacks.

"Residents of the West Bank must return to attacks of self-sacrifice for Allah, at the beginning in their cities and there is a necessity to open all fronts against the occupation," he stated.

In an address in Istanbul on Wednesday, Mashal said that "everyone must act practically against the events in the Gaza Strip to be part of al-Aqsa Flood (the October 7th attack) and the (Arab and Islamic nation) must return to the straight path of taking responsibility (for Gaza).

"The Hamas movement is acting as part of al-Aqsa Flood," Mashal stated. "Everyone still sees the resistance's (Hamas') innovations, and the resistance presented a model that's unprecedented in history since it manufactures its weapons and enlists additional people during the battle and places them in the places of conflict."

According to him, "Hamas bears responsibility for the Palestinian people, and it acts to stop the aggression against Gaza and to deliver emergency aid to the residents of Gaza. We work to put an end to the Zionist crime and lead political and diplomatic activity to stop the aggression against Gaza."

Mashal emphasized that the Hamas movement abroad "puts its trust in the leader Yayha Sinwar who the Zionist intelligence is chasing to harm and kill him."