Today (Tuesday), the international grassroots civil rights movement #EndJewHatred announced the launch of its new campaign, End Hate in Education, to confront rising antisemitism, radicalization, and ideological indoctrination in K-12 schools. The initiative will debut in the United States on Monday, with a coordinated Canadian rollout in the coming weeks.

"The campaign is a response to growing reports of hate-filled and biased curriculums, anti-American and anti-democratic narratives, and hostile classroom environments that marginalize Jewish students and other vulnerable groups. By mobilizing parents, students, and communities, End Hate in Education seeks to restore transparency, accountability, and civil rights protections in American schools," the movement said.

“For too long, classrooms have been used as platforms for pushing divisive ideologies that undermine our core values,” said Brooke Goldstein, Founder of the #EndJewHatred movement and Executive Director of The Lawfare Project, a network of thousands of civil rights attorneys. “Across the United States, K-12 schools and college campuses have become incubators for extremist ideology, including pro-terror and radical Islamist agendas. The End Hate in Education campaign is about reclaiming our schools, defending civil liberties, and ensuring that every child—regardless of background—can learn in an environment grounded in truth, respect, and constitutional values.”

Key U.S. campaign goals include:

· Curriculum Transparency: Pursue public access to lesson plans, training materials, and outside programming through applicable laws.

· Rejecting Political Indoctrination: Advocate for fact-based education free from partisan or extremist agendas.

· Accountability Through Funding: Tie state and federal funding to compliance with civil rights protections.

Examination of the rule of foreign funding and the radicalism of curriculum and academia

· School Board Reform: Educate and support school board candidates who uphold civil liberties and parental rights.

· Strategic Legal Action: Pursue legal complaints where schools fail to protect students.

· Grassroots Mobilization: Activate coalitions of parents, students, and civic leaders to push reform locally and statewide.

The movement stated that the next phase of the campaign will go further—empowering parents, students, and community members to not only challenge harmful practices but to propose and advance positive changes in curriculums, lesson plans, and school policies. This phase will focus on building frameworks that promote inclusivity, protect students of all backgrounds from hate and harassment, and foster a culture of respect, accountability, and civil rights in education.

The Canadian rollout will build on this framework and include calls for provinces and school boards to adopt the IHRA definition of antisemitism, enforce transparency through freedom of information laws, and use legal and policy mechanisms to ensure accountability.