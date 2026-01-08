Ken Abramowitz is a Threat Analyst who heads Save the West and is author of “The Multifront War"

Dr. Rachel Ehrenfeld is an editor and President, American Center for Democracy (ACD)

US foreign and domestic policies face numerous uncertainties leading up to the midterm elections in November 2026. However, we predict the following for 2026:

1. LIFE - The Trump Administration will manage the regime transition in Venezuela as successfully as they nabbed its federally, criminally indicted narco-terrorist dictator, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife.

- In Nigeria, we expect that the US pressure on the government to protect its Christian minority will result in successfully fighting against the Boko Haram radical Muslim terror group.

- We expect an Israeli attack on Iran, aided by US weapons and intelligence, to destroy the remnants of their nuclear program, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and Iran’s bio and chemical weapons facilities, unless regime change makes such an attack unnecessary.

2) LIBERTY - We expect the Trump Administration to conclude that only Israel can demilitarize Hamas and to ensure that is accomplished before any progress is made on other parts of the Peace Plan.

- We expect the Administration to protect the freedoms of the 90% of the U.S. population that is primarily Christian and the 2% that is Jewish, by designating as terrorists the Muslim Brotherhood and, eventually, its hundreds of proxies.

- We expect more laws and their strict enforcement to protect Christians and Jews from discrimination and terror attacks.

- We expect the initiation of more state-run programs to review high school books to eliminate communist and Islamist false narratives.

3) HAPPINESS - We expect the GDP growth to accelerate from 3% to 4-5%, aided by some of the $18- $20 trillion in new promised investment, as well as the Big, Beautiful Bill incentives.

- We expect interest rates to fall 25 basis points twice, thus lowering short-term rates closer to 3%.

- We expect the budget deficit to drop from $2 trillion to $1.5 trillion, aided by higher economic growth.

For 2026, we also hope :

1) LIFE - We hope the Administration seriously pressures Qatar and Turkey to cease funding the Muslim Brotherhood and all their proxies in the US. Turkey should lose its Article 5 NATO protection if it fights directly against Israel or helps radical Muslim groups attack Israel and Jews around the world.

- We hope the Administration pays attention to and curbs the activities of the communist/Islamist, and flagrantly anti-American Zohran Mamdani, NYC’s new Mayor.

- Also, beginning in 2026, all candidates seeking public office should undergo national security clearances. Sanctuary states and cities should be criminalized and lose federal funding.

- We hope the Administration vows to protect Christians worldwide, particularly in Canada, the UK, and France, where their persecution is rampant, as it is in China and Nigeria. To keep control over their nuclear weapons, the UK and France must close their borders to and deport Islamists.

- We hope that President Putin comes to his senses and settles the illegal war with Ukraine, or is overthrown before the end of the year.

- We hope President Trump pressures China to release freedom hero Jimmy Lai from illegal detention in a Hong Kong jail.

2) LIBERTY - We hope that child molestation through gender transition therapy and FGM is declared illegal throughout the country.

- We hope that political anti-American NGOs, like the George Soros’ Open Society Foundations, lose their tax-exempt status as educational entities.

- We hope that anti-Jewish and anti-Christian attacks are treated seriously and systematically, and that incitement to genocide, such as “globalize the Intifada!" is banned, and its supporters arrested, indicted, and, when appropriate, deported. The US should boycott all entities supporting any boycott of Israel or Jews.

- We hope the Qatari government’s anti-Western Civilization mouthpiece, Al Jazeera, is finally banned from America.

- We hope that universal school choice spreads throughout the country to allow every child the opportunity to escape the failing public schools.

- We hope that the census takers will stop counting illegal citizens as residents.

- We hope that September 10 will be designated as “Charlie Kirk Day", along with postage stamps and a new silver dollar or half dollar, or even a new $3 bill, in his honor.

- We hope that the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) is declared an anti-American subversive political entity and is banned from America.

3) HAPPINESS - We hope American corporations focus on reducing their manufacturing in China, particularly in pharmaceuticals and rare earth elements, among others.

- We hope that Chinese stocks that do not meet American accounting reporting requirements are removed from our stock exchanges.

- We hope that tariff disputes are resolved amicably so that businesses can operate smoothly and invest appropriately.

- We hope that much of the $18 - $20 trillion of the promised investment actually materializes in 2026 and beyond.

- We hope that Qatar is disinvited to invest its promised $1 trillion, and is forbidden to finance any American educational institution, until it officially accepts the right of Christians, Jews, and Hindus to practice their religion freely anywhere in the world.

2025 saw widespread chaos worldwide, as the forces of “Good" sought to save themselves from the forces of “Evil". We continue to bet that Judeo-Christian culture and Western Civilization will win, but victory is far from guaranteed, and we must continue to fight for it every day.



