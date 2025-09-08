Senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi commented on Monday evening on the murderous Palestinian Arab shooting attack that claimed the lives of six and wounded several others at the Ramot Junction in Jerusalem, justifying it as a response to the war in Gaza.

According to Mardawi, who was quoted by the Hamas-affiliated Palestine Information Center, what he referred to as the "Ramot operation" was "self-defense in the face of the genocide operation carried out by the occupation in Gaza."

He noted that "we continue our struggle and resistance in response to the crimes taking place in Gaza, Jerusalem, and the West Bank."

The Hamas official promised that "Netanyahu's and the occupation's threats will not intimidate us into vanishing, no matter how tyrannical they become and what crimes they commit."

Six Israelis, all of whom were civilians, were murdered in the attack perpetrated by two terrorists from the villages of Kubayba and Katana in the Benjamin region.

The victims were identified as Levi Yitzhak Pash (57), Yaakov Pinto (25), Yisrael Matsner (28), Yosef David (43), Dr. Mordechai Steintzag (79), and Sarah Mendelson (60) years old.