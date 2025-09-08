A short while ago, the IDF struck a high-rise building that was used by the Hamas terrorist organization in the area of Gaza City, the fourth such strike on a high-rise in the city in as many days.

Hamas terrorists planted intelligence gathering means, explosive devices, and positioned observation posts.

The terrorists responsible for installing the intelligence gathering means and explosive devices have been operating in the area near the building and have used it throughout the war to plan and advance terror attacks against IDF forces.

Prior to the strike, steps were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians, including advanced warnings to the population, the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

The IDF stated: "The terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip systematically violate international law, brutally exploiting civilian infrastructure and the Gazan population as human shields for terrorist activities."

"The IDF will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations," the military said.