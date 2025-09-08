מתנדבי זק"א באמירת קדיש דוברות

Dozens of ZAKA volunteers worked for hours on Monday at the scene of the murderous shooting attack at the Ramot Junction in Jerusalem.

The volunteers worked to identify victims and collect remains while upholding the highest respect for the deceased.

After concluding their work and after the scene was cleaned, the volunteers gathered to recite the Kaddish prayer in memory of the victims.

Six individuals were murdered in the attack, and 12 others were wounded.

The two terrorists who carried out the attack were neutralized by a haredi yeshiva student and a squad commander in the IDF's haredi Hashmonaim Brigade.