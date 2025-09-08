Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived at midday (Monday) to the scene of the murderous terrorist attack at the Ramot junction in Jerusalem, in which seven civilians were murdered.

Netanyahu said, "We are at war with terror on several fronts. We will destroy Hamas and free our hostages, sadly we were unable to prevent this morning's attack."

Referring to the response on the ground, Netanyahu said, "A soldier from the haredi Chashmonaim Brigade acted with amazing composure. Two haredi civilians who were armed assisted him. We must understand that we are all in this war — we must stand together."

Netanyahu, who was due to testify today in court and whose testimony was canceled because of the attack, addressed the court from the scene of the attack, "Court — you are also in this war, you are also part of this war. We do not go easy on our enemies, we will strike them forcefully — and so you should act in the same way as well."

Seven people were murdered in the attack, seven others were wounded, including four in serious condition.