Two Arab terrorists from Ramallah, which is the capital of what the world calls the “Palestinian National Authority,” enter a bus and open fire, killing six Israelis (three of them rabbis, one a middle aged woman).

One of the most famous sayings attributed to Winston Churchill is, without doubt, the definition of an appeaser: “Someone who feeds the crocodile hoping it will eat him last.”

Palestinism is the political ideology that part of the West has embraced in the hope of being eaten last.

Spanish socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced a package of measures against Israel. Tragically ironic that he is the premier of a country from which one of the victims of the Jerusalem attack, 25-year-old newly married Yaakov Pinto, came on aliyah.

Evidently, the Atocha train station terror attack was not enough for the Spaniards. Will leftists and Islamic fanatics destroy our civilization, aided by our fellow citizens in bad faith and too many good people who fight for peace “at all costs”?

This is what Rafael Bardaji, former national security adviser to Spanish Prime Minister José Maria Aznar, thinks: “The infamous Arab and Muslim street has shifted from the Middle East to the West with the acquiescence of timid conservatives and the complacency of a childish and nihilistic left.”

But Palestinism is also a substitute religion born of the spiritual fatigue of the West and the thirst for revenge that characterizes the Islamic world.

Western secularization has not erased Golgotha; it has transposed it from the individual Jew to the collective Jew. And de-Christianized Europe has chosen a new Passion: the Palestinian Muslim crucified by Israeli Jews.

The West does not understand Hamas. But Hamas understands the West.

And here Palestinian Arab propaganda plays on two registers: in Arabic, it exalts revenge through blood, promising the return of Mohammed’s army. In English, Italian, German, Dutch and French, it presents a secularized Passion: the Palestinian Arab martyred by the white Jewish oppressor.

Muslims have a good memory. They have never renounced al-Andalus, Islamic Spain, even if the Spanish leftist government imagines it can buy “peace” by sacrificing the Jews, as it did in the 15th century.

“What would England do if Islamic terrorists killed 15,000 of its citizens in a single day?” Benjamin Netanyahu asked British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

I have the answer: they would do nothing.

That is why Starmer has just appointed Shabana Mahmood as the UK’s new Home Secretary. She swore on the Quran, took part in demonstrations chanting for the “globalization of the Intifada,” and defended the NGO Islamic Relief.

This is what frightens me most—that we would let ourselves be massacred while offering flowers, candles, apologies, and a Quran on which to swear loyalty.

The origin of the name Ramot, where attack in Jerusalem took place, comes from the biblical prophet Samuel: “And Samuel died, and all Israel gathered and mourned for him, and they buried him in his house at Ramah.” The traditional site of the Tomb of Samuel, called "Nebi Samuel," is just a few minutes ride down the road on which Ramot Junction is located.

When will we Westerners remember where we come from?