Magen David Adom (MDA) Jerusalem Region Director Uri Shaham spoke to Israel National News - Arutz Sheva at the scene of the terrorist attack in Jerusalem and described the first moments after the report of the shooting was received at the Magen David Adom call center.

"At 10:15 in the morning, a report was received at the Magen David Adom call center in the Jerusalem emergency room about a shooting attack at Ramot Junction. Dozens of ambulances, intensive care units, medics and paramedics were dispatched to the scene who were rushed from homes. Our teams arrived at a very difficult scene with many wounded people lying on the ground. "13 injured people were evacuated from the scene, one of whom died in hospital, and unfortunately we had to declare four injured people dead on the spot," Shaham said.

He noted that the forces encountered heavy traffic resulting from an accident that had occurred earlier at the scene - but managed to reach the scene of the attack within minutes and treat the injured. "On the one hand, reaching the scene was not easy, because about two hours before there had been a minor traffic accident that blocked the entire Begin Route, and our advantage was that our ambulances were on alert throughout the city, so they responded quickly and arrived within minutes.

Unfortunately, we are prepared for such difficult events and have considerable experience. We train our teams - even during periods of calm - so that they are ready to respond in these moments," Shaham said.