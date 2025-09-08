A short while ago, the IDF struck several terror targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the Beqaa area.

Among the targets struck were "Radwan force" military training compounds in which Hezbollah terrorists were identified and where weapons were stored.

The military compounds that were struck were used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization for training and preparing terrorists to plan and execute attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.

As part of the terrorists' exercises and training at these military sites, the terrorists carried out drills for gunfire combat and additional trainings for the use of various weapons.

"The storage of weapons and the activities of the Hezbollah terrorist organization at these sites constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and constitute a threat to the State of Israel," the IDF noted in a statement following the strikes.

"The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the state of Israel and will prevent the reestablishment of the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

"The IDF will continue to operate to eliminate any threat posed to the State of Israel."