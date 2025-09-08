Defense Minister Israel Katz is considering allowing Jews to stay at Joseph's Tomb for more than three consecutive days during the Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year) holiday, Ynet reported.

According to the report, Rabbi Yossi Elitzur, head of the "Od Yosef Chai" Yeshiva in Shechem (Nablus), recently sent a letter to Minister Katz requesting permission for the yeshiva students to celebrate Rosh Hashanah at Joseph's Tomb. The letter was also signed by Knesset member Tzvi Succot and Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan.

"On Rosh Hashanah, Joseph was released from prison," the letter noted, adding, "It is time for the Ministry of Defense, under your leadership, to correct this situation and send an important message that 'Am Israel chai,' (the people of Israel live on - ed.), remember their holy sites well, and will not abandon them again."

In response, the Defense Minister's office said: "In light of the great importance of Jewish prayers at the Tomb of Joseph, the Defense Minister will examine the matter and make a decision after consulting with security officials."

The IDF left the tomb's compound about 25 years ago, even though it was defined as an Israeli enclave within Area A. Since then, access to the site has been allowed only a few times a year, coordinated in advance with the IDF and under heavy security. During this period, Palestinian Authority Arabs have vandalized the compound several times.