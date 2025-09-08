Tens of thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Brussels on Sunday in a mass protest against Israel, AFP reported.

Police estimated the turnout at 70,000, while organizers claimed as many as 120,000 participated. Protesters, many dressed in red and waving red cards, called for tougher measures against Israel, citing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Gregory Mauze, spokesman for the Belgo-Palestinian association ABP, stated, “In the face of the ongoing genocide, the measures taken are not yet adequate.”

The demonstration came just days after Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot announced that his country will recognize a Palestinian state and impose firm sanctions on Israel in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Prevot condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza, arguing they violate international law and obligations to prevent genocide.

He said Belgium would recognize “Palestine” as a state, in line with the joint initiative of France and Saudi Arabia, who have announced their intention to recognize “Palestine” at the UN General Assembly later this month.

He wrote that the recognition will take place after the formal release of all hostages by Hamas and when Hamas no longer maintains governance over Palestinian Arab territories. Belgium also reaffirmed its commitment to support the reconstruction of “Palestine” and intensify efforts against antisemitism, mobilizing security services and Jewish community representatives.