In the world first imagined and then built by multiculturalists, everything is permitted, except defending the values ​​that made liberal Western society possible.

The British government's anti-extremism program, Prevent, has ordered civil servants to treat “cultural nationalism” - the idea that “Western culture is threatened by mass migration and the lack of integration by ethnic and cultural groups” - as the ideology of “far-right terrorism”.

So, if you don't want multiculturalism, Islamization and uncontrolled immigration to change the face of your culture and society, you are a "psycho-criminal" to be monitored (and punished).

That caustic literary genius Charles Baudelaire once called Belgium "le bâton merdeux de l'Europe". I don't think there's any need for translation. It's definitely a place where "cultural nationalism" seems to have completely disappeared.

In Brussels the "Festival of the Resistance" took place recently.

A reenactment of October 7 with terrorists dressed in keffiyehs and military gear simulating deadly attacks with fake weapons. Others are lying on the ground, simulating corpses. All approved by the mayor.

You have to watch the video over and over again to understand the end we Europeans are coming to.

Jean Spinette, the Socialist mayor of Saint-Gilles, the Brussels municipality that authorized the event, said he consulted the police before giving the green light. “The information we had did not allow for an a priori ban without compromising freedom of expression.”

Freedom of expression?

As the terrorist behind the Paris attacks, Brussels native Salah Abdeslam, said, “Islam will triumph by hook or by crook.”

“Whoever conquers Belgium, conquers Europe,” warned Éric Zemmour as he watched the images from Brussels. “Demography is destiny,” the essayist told journalist Sonia Mabrouk. “I’ve been saying this for 20 years. However, Belgium is very small. So it’s an even easier conquest.”

“When you read the history of Belgium by Henri Pirenne (a Belgian historian), he explains that since the Middle Ages, whoever takes Belgium from Europe, takes Europe and that is why the French, the English and the Germans fought over Belgium for centuries,” the former presidential candidate continues, before citing the Napoleonic Wars, World War I and the 1939-1945 conflict as historical examples.

Only fools can be surprised.

Now we are with “an imam who went to the Brussels Parliament to chant a sura from the Koran for more than three minutes,” as Le Monde reports. The scene is unprecedented in a European country.

Another demonstration took place in Place du Luxembourg, in front of the European Parliament: “In the name of Allah, Nasrallah strike strike Tel Aviv.”

“Out of 19 municipalities in Brussels, 10 are now characterized by the presence of elected officials or mayors of the Muslim Brotherhood and their accomplices,” Fadila Maaroufi had just denounced. And she names them: Evere, Bruxelles-Ville, Molenbeek, Saint-Josse, Schaerbeek, Anderlecht, Forest, Saint-Gilles, Koekelberg and Ganshoren.

This is what it means to conquer a city.

In Belgium, the situation is literally lost.

In Le Figaro there is an interview with the Belgian senator and former head of Doctors Without Borders, Alain Destexhe:

“Since the 2000s, the Socialist Party has transformed itself into a community party, representing mainly the Moroccan and Turkish populations of Brussels. This strategy has allowed it to maintain the presidency of a once liberal region for two decades. Now, it faces competition from Islamist movements, which it has fueled. In Brussels, only 23 percent of its residents are still of Belgian origin and 61 percent of non-European origin. The future is marked: in public schools, the Muslim religion course is by far the most popular. Brussels is turning into a sort of Islamized Venezuela, mixing clientelistic socialism, environmentalism and increasingly intrusive religious demands. Long a showcase of the European Union, Brussels today shows all the symptoms of a structural collapse”.

The socialist mayor of Brussels, Philippe Close, advertised “Salaam Cola”, the halal, Islamically correct Coca Cola.

So, in the capital of the European Union, the European Parliament and NATO, you can organize a reenactment of the Hamas massacre, but the football match between Belgium and Israel cannot be played. The mayor announced it, saying it would be “simply impossible” to guarantee public order and security at the stadium and in the city.

You can no longer organize even a European conference of conservatives. The mayor will send the police as his private militia to barricade the doors.

You can no longer celebrate Christmas and Easter at school.

You can no longer walk around certain neighborhoods without a headscarf.

You can no longer organize tributes in museums to the massacred cartoonists.

You can no longer can no longer go around wearing a kippah, the Jewish head covering.

However, you can organize demonstrations for the release of known terrorists, mass demonstrations in favor of Hamas, and even found a party that wants to establish Sharia law.

In March, a very long investigation was published by the magazine Le Figaro: “Journey to Belgiquistan”.

The great medievalist Henri Pirenne wrote a forgotten and prophetic book in 1937, “Mohammed and Charlemagne”. It ends with these words:

“The rupture of ancient tradition had as its instrument the rapid and unexpected advance of Islam. This had as its consequence the separation of the East from the West, putting an end to Mediterranean unity. Countries like Africa and Spain, which had continued to participate in the Western community, from then on gravitated into Baghdad's orbit. Another religion, another culture appeared; the Western Mediterranean became a Muslim lake”.

History now repeats itself?

Given how rapidly and dramatically the situation is deteriorating and if Zemmour is right when he says that “whoever conquers Belgium, conquers Europe”, I fear that no one will be spared in Europe.