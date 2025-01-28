The reason for the cancellation of the visit by Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli to Brussels, which was scheduled to take place on Monday, is a concern that he might be arrested, Kan 11 News reported.

The report, which contradicts the official statement that Minister Chikli was under security threat, reveals that the National Security Council was concerned that pro-Palestinian Arab organizations might request his arrest.

Sources in Belgium conveyed a message to Israel that the minister would not enjoy diplomatic immunity, as he was not invited by Belgium and it was not an official visit.

Both the office of the Diaspora Affairs Minister and the Prime Minister's Office chose not to comment on the report.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister's Office stated that "due to concrete warnings, and at the instruction of security forces, Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli was required to cancel his trip to the European Parliament in Brussels."

Minister Chikli responded, "I was sorry to receive instructions from security officials tonight to cancel my participation in the International Holocaust Remembrance Day events at the European Parliament. It is unfortunate that Brussels, the capital of Europe, has become an unsafe place for Jews and Israelis."