Ahead of expanded operations against Hamas in Gaza City, the IDF under the guidance of the Southern Command, conducted extensive intelligence gathering operations and identified significant Hamas terrorist activity within a wide variety of infrastructure sites in Gaza City, and particularly in high-rise buildings.

In line with Hamas’ combat doctrine, the terrorist organization embedded intelligence-gathering systems, cameras, sniper and anti-tank firing positions, and in some structures established observational command rooms and command-and-control compounds. In addition, Hamas’ underground terror infrastructure runs adjacent to these buildings, designed to enable ambushes against IDF troops and provide escape routes from the command centers established within them.

Additionally, the IDF also identified that Hamas has planted numerous explosive devices near several structures in the Gaza Strip. These explosive devices are intended for remote activation, using intelligence systems installed on the structures, with the aim of striking IDF troops as they approach.

In the coming days, the IDF will carry out precise, targeted strikes against terrorist infrastructure that poses a direct threat to IDF troops. Prior to the strikes, numerous measures will be taken to minimize the risk of harming civilians as much as possible, including targeted warnings, the use of precision munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

The Hamas terrorist organization cynically exploits civilian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, endangering the civilian population in Gaza. The IDF calls on civilians in Gaza to avoid, as much as possible, staying in structures and areas from which terrorist infrastructure is embedded or in areas of active combat, for their own safety.