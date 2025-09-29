Givati Brigade troops, under the command of the 162nd Division, have been operating in recent weeks in the Gaza City area.

During a sweep of a multi-story terrorist structure, a booby-trapped explosive device was identified on the sixth floor by a UAV.

תיעוד מרחפן: לוחמי גבעתי ניטרלו מטען במבנה ממולכד בעזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

The device was concealed by a blanket and intended to harm IDF troops. After identification, the device was neutralized, and the incident ended with no casualties.

תיעוד: פעילות כוחות חטיבת גבעתי בעזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

In a separate operation, the troops located weapons and explosive devices intended for attacks against IDF troops.