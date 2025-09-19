Rosh Hashanah is almost here…but it's not the "Jewish" New Year! It's Adam's birthday, and the most significant day of the year, "New Years Day" for the whole world...the time of judgment for all his descendants.

In this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman talk about the tremendous spiritual power and potential of this holy time, and why it is called by Torah the 'day of Shofar blasts.'

Rosh Hashanah is the coronation of God as King of the Universe, and the time of renewal for all creation. Jerusalem Lights wishes you a Sweet and Good New Year!

May you be written and sealed in the Book of Life for a year of health and happiness, wisdom and peace, and every blessing!