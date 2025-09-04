פעילות חטיבת 'ההרים' בציון שנה להקמתה דובר צה"ל

The IDF on Thursday published new footage from the activities of the 810th ‘Mountain Brigade,’ as it marks one year since its establishment.

The brigade is deployed and focused on defense from the Lebanese Mount Dov area to the Syrian Hermon Summit. Over the past year, the 810th Mountain Brigade’s troops completed dozens of operations in both arenas simultaneously.

During Operation Northern Arrows, the brigade’s troops dismantled enemy terror infrastructure in the Lebanese Mount Dov area, including underground tunnel routes and numerous weapons.

During Operation Bashan Arrows in the Syrian Hermon Summit area, the troops led the IDF’s entry into the Hermon Summit and have since continued operational activity and defense in the area.

The brigade’s troops continue activity in both arenas, striking terrorist infrastructure that poses a threat in order to ensure the security of Israeli civilians.

credit: דובר צה"ל

