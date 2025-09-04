With Rosh Hashanah approaching, thousands of Breslov Hasidim are preparing for the traditional pilgrimage to Uman.

Because of the war in Ukraine and the accompanying restrictions on civilian flights, they are traveling via airports in neighboring countries such as Moldova, Romania, and Poland.

To avoid the delays and problems that characterized past years, the Breslov Union has this year issued special instructions for travelers.

Romanian airport authorities have announced that anyone arriving earlier than three hours before their flight will not be allowed to enter the terminal or remain near it. The restriction is intended to prevent the chaos seen last year and to allow proper airport operations.

Breslov Union activists stress the importance of maintaining cleanliness and order at airports. They say, "leaving trash and filth in public areas leads every year to harsh criticism from local authorities and the global media and causes a great desecration of God's name."

"Extensive efforts were invested this year with the Romanian authorities to secure the continuation of flights, and disrespectful behavior could harm the arrangements for next year."

The union warns against bringing any toy weapons. While they are considered toys inside Ukraine, at border crossings and airports in Europe they are defined as, "dangerous weapons," because of their resemblance to real firearms. Possession constitutes a serious criminal offense and may lead to arrest.

"Regarding cigarettes, the allowed amount to bring across borders is up to 40 cigarettes only — two packs per person. Any additional quantity may be considered commercial smuggling and carry heavy fines. Authorities have said they intend to enforce the ban vigorously this year," The Breslov Union warned.

"Concerning medication, worshippers wishing to carry drugs containing narcotic substances such as Ritalin, Concerta, and sedatives must prepare in advance a medical certificate in English, a notarized authorization, and a personal declaration. Transporting these medicines without appropriate documentation may be treated as drug smuggling." Drug smuggling is a common charge against Israelis visiting countries like Moldova, where substances that are unregulated in Israel are considered controlled narcotics.

Finally, the Breslov Union warns against smoking in airports. "In most European airports smoking areas have disappeared, and anyone who wishes to smoke must exit the terminal and go through security screening again. Smoking in prohibited areas may result in severe penalties and fines, up to and including a ban on entering the country."