Hundreds of Breslov hasidim planning to travel to Uman, Ukraine, ahead of the Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year) holiday on Monday night received notices that their flights had been canceled.

Many of these hasidim, who had relied on the low-cost Wizz Air airline, found themselves without plane tickets after the airline announced that it would cease flights to Israel following the recent escalation of tensions between Israel and the Hezbollah terror group.

Among the companies announcing cancellations are Wizz Air, British Airways, Iberia, and Azerbaijan Airlines.

Sources in the Breslov community have reported that the mass cancellations created significant pressure among the hasidim to find alternative flight options. The situation is made worse by the fact that most other flights to Uman for those dates are already filled to capacity.

"This creates a situation of great uncertainty," one of the hasidim told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News. "Many of us planned this trip months ahead of time, and now we are forced to seek solutions at the last minute."

Rosh Hashanah this year begins on the evening of Wednesday, October 2, and ends after nightfall on Friday, October 4.

Sources in the aviation industry noted that the high demand for flights to Uman during this period of the year makes it difficult to find immediate solutions.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Breslov community are working with the airlines and travel agents to find solutions for those hasidim whose flights were canceled.